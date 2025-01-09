‘Who invented this? I don’t want it.’ – Car Owner Has A Big Problem With A Particular Button In Her Vehicle

Cars are pretty high-tech these days, huh?

Well, that’s certainly an understatement…

And a woman named Victoria doesn’t seem to be too crazy about it!

She posted a video on TikTok to complain about a feature on her car that drives her crazy.

Victoria said, “Nothing ****** me off more than this button right here.”

The caption to her video reads,“Get rid of it ASAP.”

The button in question is the auto start-stop button.

Victoria said, “Who invented this? I don’t want it.”

Tell us how you really feel…

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one individual spoke up.

She’s not a fan…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!