Her Husband Hints That She Should Buy His Parents A New Couch, But She Really Doesn’t Want To Spend The Money On Them

Some family expectations can be so unreasonable they leave you wondering where the line should be drawn.

So, what would you do if your spouse started dropping hints that you should replace a piece of furniture their parents willingly gave away? Would you buy them a couch to keep the peace? Or would you stand up for yourself and refuse?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and wonders if she’d be wrong for setting boundaries.

Here’s the whole story.

AITA for not buying MIL a couch? I (40F) have been married to my husband (42M) for almost 3 years. Here’s the situation – my in-laws bought a couch for their TV room. Nothing I would have bought, but we all have our own style. Allegedly, my dog scratched the bottom of the couch. Since it’s the bottom, it couldn’t be seen. Fast forward later, and her husband’s friend needed furniture, so she gave it to him.

Here’s where her problem lies.

Now, currently in our TV room is their other couch (all of their furniture is in there because they are completely re-doing their TV room- which is a whole other story).

This morning I asked my husband if they’d like their couch back, I would rather us buy our own. He got mad, asking why they would want their broken couch back. (One of the recliners doesn’t recline and never has since it’s been there. We didn’t break it).

She knows what her husband wants her to do.

Since I make decent money, I end up paying for a lot – more than I should have to. It probably sounds like this is just a wild assumption of mine, but I know my husband, and the way he’s been talking lately, I know he wants me to buy them a couch. My mom always taught me to “pick my battles.” I rarely even stand up for myself (something I’m working on getting into therapy for), but I want to stand my ground and refuse to buy them a couch. They can have all of their original furniture back. WIBTA?

Yikes! Her husband may be a little out of line here.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit weigh in on this situation.

