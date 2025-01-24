Woman Parked Too Close To His Car, But She Insisted That It Was Him Who Is At Fault

You’d think that parking lines would help drivers park their cars properly, right?

Wrong!

Some people still park terribly despite bright, visible lines.

This man parked in front of the store, but noticed that the car next to him parked on the line.

When the driver of the other car got back, she was blaming him for parking very close to her car.

So, who’s at fault here?

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for parking next to a car that parked on the line? Tonight, I drove CVS to pick up popcorn for a Christmas movie with my kids. I parked in the closest open parking spot to the door. When I get out, I notice the car next to mine was very close. I had to squeeze through a cracked door just to get out (Note: I made sure I did not touch their car with my door at all).

This man noticed that the other car was parked on the line.

I double-checked to see if I parked poorly. And I was right in the middle of the spot. However, the car next to me was on the line. Not over the line, but the wheels were touching the line.

He didn’t think much of it at that time.

For context, I have a Chevy Bolt, a small EV car. The other car was a midsize SUV, like a Toyota RAV4. I didn’t think much of it. My kids were waiting, and I wanted to get in and get out.

The owner of the other car approached him.

When I come back, the owner of the other car is checking for possible dings. Presumably from my car door opening. They were about to get in when they saw me walk up to. Then, we had this interaction.

Their conversation went like this.

Them: Is this your car? Me: Yes, it is. Them: Why did you park next to me when there are so many other spots? There were other open spots in the row behind our cars. Me: I just parked in the closest spot to the store. Them: You’re so close to my car when you could have parked anywhere else.

They continued to argue.

Me: I’m parked in the middle of the spot and you’re on the line. Them: If I ding your car with my door, it’s more your fault than mine. Me: Your car is on the line. Them: That’s not really relevant.

Now, he’s wondering if he was at fault.

She says this as she got in her car. Am I the jerk here? I never would have thought to check if the cars on the other side of me had parked well before I pulled in.

Let’s check out the reactions of other people to this story.

This one thinks they’re the jerk.

This person had a similar experience.

Here’s a valid opinion.

And finally, this one assumes there could be a reason.

Parking lines are there for a reason.

How hard it is to follow them?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.