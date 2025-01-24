Woman Said She Had To Have A Mystery Object Removed From Her Arm. – ‘It’s like a bar. I haven’t tried to squeeze it.’

This is pretty wild!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the length she had to go to when she noticed she had a foreign object in her arm.

She told viewers, “So, probably over a year ago, I was like doing this to my arm, and I noticed like a hard spot right here. Is it a cyst? Is it just a bump? Like, that’s really weird, you know? And like every once in a while, I just feel like it because I just think like ‘What is that?’”

She said she didn’t think about it too much, but she got concerned later on when she noticed each end of the bump had a sharp end to it.

The TikTokker said, “It’s like a bar. I haven’t tried to squeeze it to see if it’s bendy. You can’t tell in the camera, but I can see it through my skin a little now, and it seems like blue or something.”

She added, “So I’m hoping to get [to] the [doctor] in the next couple of weeks. I have no idea what this could be, but we will see. If anybody has any ideas, or has experienced something like this, or anything, please drop a comment. Stitch this video, whatever, because what the hell is in my arm?”

In a follow-up video, the woman told viewers she ended up having the object removed from her arm.

She showed viewers the object and said, “We’re thinking maybe a piece of wood or maybe a calcified vein, but it’s really hard. It was pretty tight in there, the scar tissue. It’s very hard. It’s kind of red and it has some like white on it.”

She added, “There it is, guys. Still not sure what it is.”

What is going on here?!?!

