January 7, 2025 at 10:48 pm

Woman Shows The Creepy Reason Why You Shouldn’t Store Christmas Decorations In Cardboard Boxes

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@empease7

FYI…this might gross you out!

A woman named Em took to TikTok to offer a warning about how people store their Christmas decorations.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Em said, “All right, when I got my ornaments out of storage today, I noticed that a bunch had this weird rattle sound.”

She continued, “And as somebody whose interest is constantly being piqued by red flags, I had to know what was inside.”

Source: TikTok

Em hit a Christmas decoration and broke it…and that’s when a bunch of black bugs spilled out.

And they were ALIVE.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “If you stored ornaments in a cardboard box, give them a good shake outside before decorating inside.”

This is crazy!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@empease7

PSA: If you stored ornaments in a cardboard box, give them a good shake outside before decorating inside. #christmas #ornaments #nightmarebeforechristmas #ants #ornamentsmash #fyp

♬ We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Glockenspiel Version) – Musik Bayi ID

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok

I think she might be on to something…

