Woman Shows The Creepy Reason Why You Shouldn’t Store Christmas Decorations In Cardboard Boxes
by Matthew Gilligan
FYI…this might gross you out!
A woman named Em took to TikTok to offer a warning about how people store their Christmas decorations.
In the video, Em said, “All right, when I got my ornaments out of storage today, I noticed that a bunch had this weird rattle sound.”
She continued, “And as somebody whose interest is constantly being piqued by red flags, I had to know what was inside.”
Em hit a Christmas decoration and broke it…and that’s when a bunch of black bugs spilled out.
And they were ALIVE.
In the video’s caption, she wrote, “If you stored ornaments in a cardboard box, give them a good shake outside before decorating inside.”
This is crazy!
Take a look at the video.
@empease7
PSA: If you stored ornaments in a cardboard box, give them a good shake outside before decorating inside. #christmas #ornaments #nightmarebeforechristmas #ants #ornamentsmash #fyp
♬ We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Glockenspiel Version) – Musik Bayi ID
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This viewer chimed in.
Another viewer spoke up.
And this TikTok user didn’t hold back.
I think she might be on to something…
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bugs, christmas, christmas ornaments, decorations, holidays, insects, ornaments, the holidays, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.