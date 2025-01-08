Woman Shows The Creepy Reason Why You Shouldn’t Store Christmas Decorations In Cardboard Boxes

FYI…this might gross you out!

A woman named Em took to TikTok to offer a warning about how people store their Christmas decorations.

In the video, Em said, “All right, when I got my ornaments out of storage today, I noticed that a bunch had this weird rattle sound.”

She continued, “And as somebody whose interest is constantly being piqued by red flags, I had to know what was inside.”

Em hit a Christmas decoration and broke it…and that’s when a bunch of black bugs spilled out.

And they were ALIVE.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “If you stored ornaments in a cardboard box, give them a good shake outside before decorating inside.”

This is crazy!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user didn’t hold back.

I think she might be on to something…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.