May 19, 2026 at 11:35 pm

The Group Chat Shakedown: Why a Refusal to Fund a Stranger’s Vacation Exposed the Toxicity of a Longtime Circle

by Benjamin Cottrell

frustrated man clenching his fists

Pexels/Reddit

Group trips are complicated enough without a mandatory fundraiser attached to the itinerary.

One man had been saving for a three-week Japan trip with his friend group when he found out the plan came with an additional requirement: everyone going was expected to chip in and fully cover a college friend of the group’s expenses, including care for his mother back home.

The biggest catch? This man had never even met this person. And besides, he didn’t have that kind of money.

When he said so, his friends told him it would be best if he just didn’t come.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not wanting to contribute for someone I barely know to go on a group vacation cause we share friends?

So my friend group is planning a vacation to Japan.

They want to surprise a long-time friend that they knew from college but had to drop out to care for their mom who was diagnosed with early onset dementia.

I am fine, but they are asking everyone that is going to chip in and cover everything for them because they don’t really have money like that since his full-time job is taking care of his mom.

This includes covering for his mother’s care.

This presents a real financial challenge to this man.

I don’t have enough to chip in. We are going for three weeks and have been saving a long time for this.

When I told them I don’t have the means to contribute the same way as they are, they told me it is fine but it would probably be best for me to not go then.

He clearly doesn’t see eye-to-eye with this group and wonders if he’s going about this all wrong.

I told them this is not fair, but they feel since we are all going we should all chip in.

This seems messed up. I get they have known this guy far longer than I have, but I have never met this person and they want me to spend thousands I don’t have to surprise him with a dream vacation?

AITA for feeling this is not my problem?

What an unfair situation to put him in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

What did Reddit make of this?

If these friends want to donate, then great, but they shouldn’t be dictating what anyone else does.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 11.26.40 AM The Group Chat Shakedown: Why a Refusal to Fund a Stranger’s Vacation Exposed the Toxicity of a Longtime Circle

Maybe it’s time to ditch these friends altogether.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 11.27.02 AM The Group Chat Shakedown: Why a Refusal to Fund a Stranger’s Vacation Exposed the Toxicity of a Longtime Circle

These “friends” cared way more about money than anything else.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 11.27.41 AM The Group Chat Shakedown: Why a Refusal to Fund a Stranger’s Vacation Exposed the Toxicity of a Longtime Circle

This commenter calls the behavior out for what it really is: performative.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 11.28.20 AM The Group Chat Shakedown: Why a Refusal to Fund a Stranger’s Vacation Exposed the Toxicity of a Longtime Circle

The gesture itself is genuinely lovely. Surprising a struggling friend with a dream trip is the kind of thing that restores faith in people.

The problem is that the cost got distributed to someone who never met the guest of honor and didn’t agree to the arrangement upfront.

Asking someone to fund a stranger’s vacation is just weird, and this man isn’t wrong for feeling like the terms changed after he’d already committed.

No one deserves to be handed a bill they never agreed to pay.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter