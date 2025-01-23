Woman Who Was Seated Between Two People Who Knew Each Other On The Bus Asked To Switch Seats, But When They Refused She Found A Way To Get Them To Stop Talking

Sometimes, you gotta do what you gotta do in order to have some peace and quiet.

This woman was on the bus and happened to be sitting between two people who knew each other. They started chatting, making her uncomfortable sitting between them.

When they didn’t want to switch seats with her, she came up with another way to get them to stop talking over her.

Read the full story below and find out what she did.

Refuse to switch seats, I’ll treat you to my melodious voice I was going home by bus (I should have taken the train, btw) one evening. And had the misfortune of finding a seat between two people. The way this bus was, one row has 2 seats, aisle, and the other row had 3 seats.

This woman sat in between two people who knew each other.

I sat in the row between two people. They recognized each other, and started catching up. They went to university together and hadn’t seen each other and all.

She felt uncomfortable being in the middle.

This was going to be at least a 45-minute drive given the several stops and traffic. It was uncomfortable for me as they were talking across me, and I just needed some quiet time I know, this is public transport and all, but still…

She asked if they’d like to swap seats, but they refused.

So, I asked them if they’d like to switch seats and they both refused! I put on my earphones and tried to shut them out. But I couldn’t, given that one party had stale breath. I was listening to a song, and decided to sing out loud. Loud enough they couldn’t get to hear each other.

She continued singing until they stopped talking to each other.

They stopped talking, and I keep quiet. They started talking, and I started singing again. Anytime they’d talk, I’d sing. It went on for a few minutes, and then they stopped talking altogether. And I had a smoother ride home. I didn’t care if I someone would record me. I was just too irritated. LOL.

Hahaha! That was hilarious. I wonder why the friends didn’t just switch seats.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This one describes it as plain rudeness.

Sing away, says this one.

This person suggests a good response.

Here’s another idea.

Finally, cute and wholesome, says this person.

A good conversation deserves nice background music.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.