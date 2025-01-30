Woman’s Sister Said That Her Lab Grown Diamond Ring Wasn’t Real, So She Told Her That Her Her IVF Baby Wasn’t Real Either

Petty arguments can bring out the worst in people.

In this woman’s case, her sister had an issue with her lab-grown engagement ring.

So she used an argument in favor of her ring that her sister found very rude and insensitive.

Now she won’t talk to her.

Should both of them apologize?

Let’s find out.

AITA for telling my sister her baby isn’t a real baby I (26 years old, female) got engaged to my fiancé on January 1st. I was very excited to share with my family of course, and everyone congratulated me and my fiancé. I sent a picture of my ring to my family group chat as well as my Instagram and everyone has been commenting on the fact that I got a very big diamond.

My diamond is a lab grown diamond that is just under 5ct.

She has a very valid reason for wanting a lab-grown diamond.

I specifically asked for a lab diamond as I believe they’re more ethical, as you never know if a mined diamond is a blood diamond.

My sister (31 years old, female) was very excited for me, but as soon as I showed her my ring, her mood changed.

It was not as expensive as it looked, but it made her sister uncomfortable.

She was telling me that it was too flashy and that its not practical and that it’s too trendy and “not timeless”. My ring is a pear-shaped solitaire ring with a marquis band and I LOVE it.

Her engagement ring was special to her, but her sister was dissing it.

My sister then told me that there was no way that my fiancé could afford my ring (true, if it was a mined diamond it would be 10x the price and my fiance is a second year resident) and that I should test to see if it’s a real diamond.

I replied that since it’s a lab diamond it was a lot less expensive.

Her sister wouldn’t drop the subject and made an unfortunate comment.

She then proceeded to tell me how lab diamonds aren’t real diamonds and since they’re made in a lab it doesn’t hold the same sentimental value. My sister’s ring is a small 1ct mined diamond and it’s beautiful, I never said anything bad about her ring and it suits her. I tried to laugh it off and I told her that I asked for a lab diamond and that I don’t want a mined diamond. When I said that she started yelling at me that it wasn’t even a real diamond in the first place and that it was grown in a lab, not the ground.

And then, she made an unfortunate comment as well.

That’s when said that by her logic, my niece wasn’t a real baby then, because she was an IVF baby and grown in a lab too. My sister and her husband had a lot of issues conceiving as my sister had some complications with endometriosis. Their IVF journey was really tough and they had multiple rounds, attempts and one miscarriage, but finally they got lucky and had my very healthy niece last year.

This was very important to them and she knows it, but her sister took her comment at face value.

I know my sister had a hard time conceiving, that was kind of the point I was making, my niece started in a lab but she has beautiful meaning behind her life too. When I made the comment that my niece wasn’t a real baby because she was an IVF baby, my sister started crying over the phone. Her husband then called me and berated me and told me I was insensitive. That I couldn’t understand the depths of her emotional turmoil and that I shouldn’t have started a fight over a ring.

He even said I was ableist??? I have endometriosis too.

What a pickle. But now she feels bad about the whole thing.

My mom says it’s not a big deal but I should let my sister cool off. I usually babysit my niece pretty often, but my sister hasn’t been answering my calls for a week. My fiancé says that although I probably shouldn’t have said that, I was justified. I didn’t mean it seriously, I know my niece is a real baby and I adore her and spoil her all the time. AITA?

It was an unfortunate way to put it, but she was just trying to make her sister understand her point of view—her sister misunderstood her.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

