A Customer Said That People Shouldn’t Order The Flying Dutchman From In-N-Out Burger And Should Instead Do It Her Way

In case you didn’t know it, In-N-Out Burger has a secret menu that customers can order from if they’re in the loop.

The Flying Dutchman is one of those secret menu items, but, according to a woman named Courtney, there’s a cheaper way to get the burger and she wants the world to know about it!

FYI, the Flying Dutchman is a burger with two patties and two slices of cheese and it costs between $5 and $6.

Courtney’s video showed her in an In-N-Out drive-thru and a worker told her that the Flying Dutchman was $5.87.

She then asked, “How much are two single patties both with cheese?” and the employee said that it’s $3.99.

Courtney ordered six burger patties with cheese and six plain burger patties ($1.35 each) and her grand total was $20.69, which is actually a pretty good deal, considering three Flying Dutchman burgers cost $17.61.

Thanks for the heads-up!

Check out the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this TikTokker seemed confused.

She’s doing things her own way!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.