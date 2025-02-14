A Customer Said That People Shouldn’t Order The Flying Dutchman From In-N-Out Burger And Should Instead Do It Her Way
In case you didn’t know it, In-N-Out Burger has a secret menu that customers can order from if they’re in the loop.
The Flying Dutchman is one of those secret menu items, but, according to a woman named Courtney, there’s a cheaper way to get the burger and she wants the world to know about it!
FYI, the Flying Dutchman is a burger with two patties and two slices of cheese and it costs between $5 and $6.
Courtney’s video showed her in an In-N-Out drive-thru and a worker told her that the Flying Dutchman was $5.87.
She then asked, “How much are two single patties both with cheese?” and the employee said that it’s $3.99.
Courtney ordered six burger patties with cheese and six plain burger patties ($1.35 each) and her grand total was $20.69, which is actually a pretty good deal, considering three Flying Dutchman burgers cost $17.61.
She’s doing things her own way!
