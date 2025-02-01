A Manager Refused To Respect Boundaries And Pushed Employee Too Far, So The Employee’s Husband Found A Creative Way To Strike Back

Toxic workplaces can leave lasting scars, but sometimes, they also inspire acts of poetic justice.

When one boss crossed a deeply personal line, her former employee’s husband dialed up a petty, but effective, form of revenge.

Read on for the full story!

If you’re not giving birth, you’re staying at work My friend Sue (fake name, F) had a job with a toxic boss (F). The boss would always find ways to keep her after work hours for trivial matters, and it made my friend upset.

Then the boss crossed a serious line.

The last straw was when her boss told her, “You’re not giving birth right now, right? Then you’re perfectly fine staying behind to finish this extra work.” Her husband found out and was LIVID. He didn’t do anything, though, until Sue switched jobs.

So this boss then had to answer to the wrath of her former employee’s husband.

Cue petty revenge: Her husband went on a rampage and used the former boss’s phone number to sign up for dozens of clinic services. Apparently, the clinics blew up the former boss’s phone for 3 days in a row.

Her husband’s quick action ensured the boss’ life was anything but peaceful.

Payback, after all, has a way of calling at the most inconvenient times.

