A Traveler Encountered A “Seat Squatter” On Her Flight And Had To Kick Them Out Of Her Seat

by Matthew Gilligan

What the heck are these people thinking?!?!

A woman named Shannon took to TikTok to complain about a “seat squatter” she had to deal with on her flight.

If you’re not familiar with the term, it’s a person who try to take seats on planes that they’re not assigned to.

Shannon said she was taking a two-hour flight in Canada when a man took the window seat that belonged to her.

She asked, “Is this a thing that people are doing on planes now?”

Shannon said she went to her seat when she boarded the plane and told the man he was sitting in her seat.

The man’s reply was “I don’t think so.”

The man initially refused to move.

Shannon said, “I am a window seat girl. I sit by the window. Get out of my seat.”

We’re glad she stood up for herself!

Check out the video.

@shannonella_

Has anyone else dealt with what I like to call plane squatters?💺 apparently this is a thing now?? #flying #plane #airplane #travel #traveltiktok

♬ original sound – Shannon Ella

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual nailed it.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is totally ridiculous!

