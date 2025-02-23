Boss Fires Valuable Employee To Try To Save The Company Money, But When The President Finds Out, The Boss Is Forced To Rehire The Employee With A Promotion

How would you react if your boss decided to fire you?

Would you be upset and try to fight for your job?

Would you think of it as an opportunity to find an even better job?

In today’s story, one man gets fired and rehired by the same company, and the boss completely brought this on himself.

Let’s read all the details.

You wanna fire me to save a buck, go right ahead So i recently met up with my uncle and while talking about my major, programming Computer Science, he told me a story of when he got a promotion, his current position, by getting fired. Several years ago my uncle(dan) had a jerk of a boss who would always flaunt his status of being a manager to the lower ranked employees. He would also be critical of them for the smallest things(taking 2 or 3 minutes too long on breaks, talking to your co-worker for even a second, or even taking a sip from your water bottle at your desk). My uncle and his co workers hated this guy, but they loved the job so they just put up with him for the time being. Uncle Dan told me it was so bad nobody wanted to even interact with him outside of work and he wasn’t invited to any parties or get together either.

Uncle Dan was fired.

One day boss decides to save money for the company by firing Dan for “Poor performance” and tells him the reason why is because, they can “hire for cheaper”. Now Dan is a calm and logical man, he’s very skilled in programming and has years of experience under his belt by that point in his life, so he knows there would be loads of companies fighting for him. Dan didn’t put up a fight about it and just cleared out his desk that day. A month later, while looking for other jobs, he was called by boss telling him he can get his job back. When Dan refused, because he had a few offers, boss revealed that he was in trouble for firing him with the president.

Uncle Dan was promoted.

Uncle Dan explained to me that he coded the system they used to distribute assignments and organize tasks which earned him the president’s respect for his skill and expertise. So when he found out he was replaced with someone who, as Dan put it, “wouldn’t know his butt from an array” he was understandably livid especially since he didn’t hear about it till just now. So boss was forced to offer Dan his position and a raise to convince him to comeback, was demoted, and was even more ostracized for the way he looked down on people in the past. It was a funny story, he gets fired and then is given an even better position and pay because his boss was trying to “save the company money”. He still has that position today and his pay has only gotten better due to his skills, but the boss couldn’t stand being on the same level as the “lesser employees” he mocked so he’s not there anymore.

That boss was completely out of line, but good for Uncle Dan for knowing his value as an employee.

And they all lived happily ever after!

You gotta love a happy ending.

