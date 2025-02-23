Company Lets Employees Use Overtime Hours To Take Vacation Time, So One Employee Saves Up Enough Overtime To Take A Two-Year Vacation

Imagine working for a company that doesn’t pay overtime. That doesn’t sound great, does it?

What if they compensated you for the overtime in another way, like by letting you exchange those overtime hours to take vacation time?

That’s the situation in today’s story, and one person takes full advantage of this policy!

Let’s read all the details.

Friend can only bank overtime. His boss had quite a surprise when he retired early… A friend of mine worked for a big government department. But despite their bigness, they were understaffed, and did not pay overtime. However, you could bank that overtime to take time off. And you never lost that banked time if you did not take it, say, within the year.

His friend sounds very smart.

So, when he figured out he had TWO YEARS worth of overtime, he waited until he was 2 years from retirement and took two years of vacation just before retiring… (Good thing he did because cancer got him 4 years later).

Wow! That's a lot of overtime!

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Happy Retirement!

