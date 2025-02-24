Her Boyfriend’s Family Wouldn’t Stop Saying She Was Lucky To Be With Him, So She Turned It Around On Them

Well, this sure sounds condescending and annoying…

How would you like to be told over and over again that you’re lucky to be with your partner?

It would probably get old after a while, right?

You know it!

So did this woman do anything wrong when she fired back at her boyfriend’s family?

Let’s see what the heck is going on here…

AITA for saying my partner is the one that’s lucky to be with me? “So I (23f) have been dating my bf (25m) for a year and a half now, we’re very happy together, rarely argue and are very much in love. For context I’m a first generation immigrant from a third world country living in a European country, my bf on the other hand is a native. I study Robotics and he studied linguistics but is currently unemployed. Anyways on to the issue. I’ve met his family a handful of times now and at first they were very welcoming and lovely.

Hmmm…

I really thought they liked me and then they started making comments like “oh you must be very happy you ended up with a guy like bf” and “you’re such a lucky girl to be dating bf”. I would smile and say I am very happy and he is indeed a thoughtful loving man.

She finally put in her two cents.

This went on for a while until eventually I just blurted out “oh well he’s lucky to be with me just as much as I am lucky to be with him” And his mom laughed and said not exactly and told me that I have to admit the perks of dating a native and how men like him usually don’t date girls like me.

Oh, really?

I found this very offensive and told her I do love her son but he is unemployed and will probably be for a very long time because of his useless degree and that if someone is lucky, it would be him. Obviously she got very mad and kicked me out and I gladly left. My bf wasn’t present at that time but I suspect his mother told him everything except the part where she was very ******, because he called me and was angry that I said he’s lucky to be with me and that his degree is useless as if I’m better than him. I pointed out that it’s hypocritical of him to say when his family does that to me everyday and he never stood up to them. Anyways now thinking back on it I think I shouldn’t have said that about him and that my grievance is with his family and not him. So AITA?”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader thinks they both suck.

And this reader had a lot to say.

There’s gonna some serious tension with her and her boyfriend’s family…

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.