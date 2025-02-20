Her Date Offered Her A Romantic Getaway As A Valentine’s Day Gift, But She Didn’t Realize He Expected Her To Split The Bill
Nothing spoils a romantic gesture faster than a sudden demand for reimbursement.
One woman thought she was receiving a heartfelt Valentine’s gift, but she soon realized she was actually helping foot the bill.
AITA for not agreeing to pay half for a valentines getaway
Over a month ago, the guy I’m seeing booked a Valentine’s getaway.
He said it was a present.
I told him over and over that he didn’t have to do that. I was fine with just dinner.
But it turns out, his offer had strings attached.
Flash forward to today, six days before Valentine’s.
He says to me that he needs half the money for the trip or he will cancel because he is feeling strapped for cash and spent too much money — some of it at dinner last week.
I thought about it and told him just to cancel.
Now this whole situation isn’t sitting right with her.
I feel like it’s rude to change plans last minute and demand money from me when I was under the false pretense that it was a gift.
AITA?
This Valentine’s Day will go down in history for all the wrong reasons.
What did Reddit think?
It was totally wrong for him to ask for payment from someone who had no role in planning the trip.
She also made it clear she didn’t expect an entire trip.
With this debacle, he really showed his true colors.
Situations like these end up teaching you a lot about someone.
A gift with strings attached isn’t a gift at all.
