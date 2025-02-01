Her Mom Put The Family Home In Her Name To Avoid Paying Taxes, But When Mom’s Demands Got To Be Too Much She Kicked Her Out
Mixing family with finances can become very problematic very fast in most situations.
What would you do if your mom put the family house in your name to avoid paying taxes, but then started making demands for you to take a loan out on it to pay off her debt?
That is the situation the woman in this story is experiencing, and after multiple fights with mom, she decided to evict her mother and sell the house.
AITA for kicking out my family, selling the family home and keeping all of the money?
I (29f) lost my dad in 2017 very suddenly.
He did not have a will (MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A WILL PEOPLE).
My mom and her lawyer had signed the family home into my name without my knowledge, because my mom owes the government $300k in taxes for the business she and my dad had together.
She was afraid the government was going to seize the house.
My parents had taken out a mortgage back in 2012 by using the family home as collateral.
My mom is now filing for bankruptcy, and the mortgage is part of it.
My mother is the kind of person who expects everyone to save her.
As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to realize the real person that she is.
This is pretty sad.
All she cares about now is smoking weed/cigarettes in the garage with her boyfriend (who is my cousin by the way. My father’s sister’s son) and drinking coffee.
Here is where things get crazy complicated.
My mom attempted to coerce me into taking out a $100,000 loan to pay off her mortgage and property tax arrears.
She would then pay the loan off and figure out how much money I would owe HER.
At first I was convinced to do it.
I guess I don’t blame her for this.
After multiple arguments with my husband (33m), I called it off.
My mom was MAD.
She accused me of ruining everything.
My adopted brother then offers to buy the family home.
He wanted to make monthly payments and only give me $25k on a $500k plus home.
I said no, and he retracted his offer after I told him I wanted at least $100k.
The stress, agony and drama that my family has put me through these last 12 years was worth way more than $25k.
My family started threatening me, calling me a thief and a coward, calling my husband a greedy guy and told me I should relocate my family and that I deserve nothing.
I’ve been harassed at work, and have almost had to call the police.
After consulting multiple lawyers, my mother has no legal ground to stand on.
I am the legal owner of the property.
Are they even paying rent?
We don’t have any sort of lease/rental agreement, so I can evict her whenever I want, and can put the house on the market whenever I want.
Once it sells, all I have to do is make sure that the mortgage and property taxes are paid off, which I had intentions of paying anyways.
I have gone no contact with my entire family.
I have blocked them on all social media platforms, and I don’t respond to any phone calls or text messages from them.
My husband and I are in the process of getting our own house insurance on the property.
We are then writing the eviction notice, and kicking them out.
Kicking them out seems extreme.
If they don’t go peacefully, we are making a court date to get the police involved to get them out.
Then we will put the house on the market and we will keep every cent from the sale.
We will pay off our debts, buy our own home, and put the rest into investments for our children’s future.
Whatever happens to my mother, is her own problem now.
AITA?
It sounds like they put the house in her name for legal reasons, not as a gift. I think she does owe something to mom, but I’m not sure what.
Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything helpful to say.
Yeah, there must be some details that this person left out.
I agree with this commenter.
It does seem like some greed is involved.
How could mom put a house in her name without a signature?
Yeah, I don’t understand how this could have happened.
It sounds like this woman is just being greedy.
Something weird is definitely going on here.
