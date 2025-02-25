Her Oura Ring Health Tracker Gave Her A Warning And Now She’s Panicked About What It Means. – ‘What are the odds something will develop?’

Health trackers like Fitbits are all the rage these days, but are they making people paranoid?

A TikTokker named Taylor posted a video and wanted some answers regarding her Oura Ring, a health tracker she wears on her finger.

Taylor told viewers, “For the first time ever since having the Oura Ring, the thing I’ve dreaded most that I’ve seen happen with other people is getting like, minor warning signs of being sick.”

Taylor added, “I feel fine, so now I’m a little panicked. But I’m also kind of glad because I feel like I can know that and take it easy, and hope nothing actually develops. But I’m curious, what are the odds something will develop?”

Check out the video.

@taylordonoghuee Curious how accurate this feature is? Hoping not bc I feel fine rn😅 ♬ original sound – Taylordonoghuee

Maybe these devices aren’t such a great idea…

