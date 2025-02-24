Her Sister-in-Law Acts Like A Snob, So She Decided To Call Her Out About It

Dealing with in-laws can be like handling explosives…

You gotta be careful or else things might blow up in your face!

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit and the woman who wrote it wants to know if she did anything wrong when she called out her sister-in-law.

Take a look and see what you think.

AITA for telling my SIL she sounds like a snob? “My SIL (let’s call her Sophie), is often the butt of the joke in the family for her pretentious, snobby comments and behaviour.

It sounds like she’s cosplaying as a rich person…

My husband’s family are very middle class people, and no one in the family behaves or talks the way she does so everyone finds it amusing that she behaves this way. She is in no way wealthy, has a pretty middle class job and income herself. Her partner is a higher earner, but isn’t rich by any means either. My own parents are first generation immigrants and immigrated to our country with myself and my brother when we were kids. We were very poor most of my childhood until my parents got on their feet, and are very much working class people. My SIL’s comments have always rubbed me the wrong way but I have never said a word, ignore it and move on. My husband will regularly pokes fun at her though as do her other siblings, cousins etc.

LOL.

Yesterday she was talking about what food she’d given her 8 month old to eat and said “he is only going to eat artisan sourdough, not disgusting sliced bread from the grocery store like we were fed”.

Here it comes…

I could not resist and told her that her comments about bread were the height of snobbery and privilege. That she wouldn’t endear herself to other mothers by making such comments. I said there was nothing wrong with sliced bread. She decided to dig in and said sliced bread was bad for you and her child would never eat it. This went on for a bit, I decided to not engage any further other than to say that I personally found her comments off putting. She says I’m an ******* for calling her a snob. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said they both SUCK.

Another individual said she’s an *******.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person weighed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

These two have some issues to work out…

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.