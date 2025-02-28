Horrible Company Exploited This Girl’s Services And Later Fired Her, But When They Realized They Made A Mistake, They Told Her The Firing Was A Prank

Some bosses fail to understand the value of hardworking employees.

This story is about a mean boss who wouldn’t give a hardworking employee a break. She didn’t care if the employee was burnt out, and when the employee couldn’t take it anymore, she fired her.

My boss hired two interns to replace me and asked me to train them after they were planning to fire me. I used to work in Media Intelligence which is a really niche market in the country that I am from. I started as an assistant and learnt everything from scratch as I switched from the hospitality industry (Pretty big step I know) I was eager to learn and was really interested in what they do as I was trying to get into media back then.

First of all, as I learnt everything from scratch, I got really good at what I do after just six months working there. I was in a three person team and I had one of the best bosses and a rally good colleague which were veterans in the Industry. Both of them helped me a lot to get me where I am then. They left the company after just a year there as upper management was just plain hot garbage.

The company had four changes in direction within a year and it was stressing my team out. They did ask me to leave with them but with me being young and naive trying to prove myself, I declined. The story, after my boss and colleague left, it was just me in my team and I was in charge of a few markets. I was asked to be on-call for technical support and was not offered anything in return. At the time, I was mad but also trying to prove myself, I obliged.

I got really stressed out from working thirteen hours a day for a few months at that point and I kept asking my manager to hire more people as I can’t be working like this and it’s stressing me out. My manager went on and on saying they DoN’t HaVe ThE bUdGeT fOr It, so I just forgot about it drowning myself in work. One day, the CEO of the company came and we had dinner as he was growing close to me since I was the only one person left who actually know the in and out of the old and new system that the company used.

Keep in mind, this CEO is a cheapskate and will try all and every way to get to you. He asked me what I wanted to change in the company during dinner. So I started of with asking for two new hires for my team where he gave me the same answer as my manager so I asked him for a promotion and a raise which was also declined saying YoU dOnT hAvE tHe NeCeSsArY eXpErIeNcE yEt. I was mad.

As a normal person would expect, after working thirteen hour days for months, you would need rest. I had almost three weeks of PTO saved and I needed the rest. The manager threatened to fire me if I took any PTO as no one was able to do what I did. I took the PTO anyways, I got well rested and all was good until I came back.

There were two new faces and I was pretty confused so I asked my manager who were they and she told me they were my replacements. She told me my notice was two months and I had to train them before I leave.

She couldn’t do anything as I was the only one in the company who knew how to run the legacy and the new systems so realistically she couldn’t say that I was not training them properly as she didn’t know how things work. Here is the part where the Malicious Compliance happens, since the manager did not know how things work.

She told me to train the interns on the legacy systems to “know better” on how the company was built up and I did just that. She told me strictly to just train the interns on the legacy and she will be dealing with the rest. Sure, I’ll do just that.

It was until my last week when things really hit the fan. My manager found out that I have been only giving training on the legacy system and I didn’t give them my notes with tips on how to run the system that needed to be used for daily operations. My manager called in the CEO and the Managing Director to hold a meeting with me asking me why I hadn’t trained my replacements properly.

I just told them I did what my manager told me to which the manager denied until I forwarded the CEO and MD the email that my manager has sent me which the call promptly ending. After I left the company, I was patiently waiting for the call that was bound to come. It was my manager, she demanded me to get back to work and said that the firing was just a prank blah blah blah. I told them, pay me triple my wage and I’ll consider it, they called me crazy and ended the call. It’s been two months since that call and based on a good friend from another department, my old manager is neck deep in this problem.

They’re lucky she agreed to train her replacements at all.

