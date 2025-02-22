February 22, 2025 at 6:49 am

Raising Cane’s Customer Shared How Much She Paid For A Loaf Of Bread

by Matthew Gilligan

Raising Cane’s is known for its chicken tenders, but a lot of folks out there are also HUGE fans of the restaurant chain’s bread.

And a TikTokker named Karly posted a video and showed people what happened when she decided to go all in on her obsession.

Karly said, “This is your sign to go to Cane’s and buy a whole loaf of Cane’s bread.”

She then showed viewers that she put her money where her mouth was and went for it!

In the caption, Karly wrote, “We said it as a joke and the girl actually said sure.”

Winning!

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question that got answered.

Another TikTokker was surprised.

And this individual offered a tip.

If you love something this much, you gotta fork over the cash.

