Salon Owner Is Upset That Employees Aren’t Paying For Personal Services, But She Had No Idea Who Owed The Most Money

Employees often get discounts, and they often take advantage of these discounts.

In today’s story, one employee takes way too much advantage of the employee discount by not paying the bills at all!

The boss is furious, but she was surprised when she found out which employee was to blame.

Let’s read all the details.

“Add up what everyone owes me!!” Sure thing, boss. I work at a spa/salon at the front desk. The employees get a pretty good discount on services so plenty of them get their nails, lashes, hair, etc. done regularly. The rule is pay when you are done your service (like any other client) but some wiggle room was allowed in the case of “pay day is tomorrow, I’ll pay as soon as the money goes through” or if the front desk was busy helping clients and they had to leave (we know where they will be tomorrow morning at 9). We would put these services “on hold” and the employee would pay ASAP.

Some employees abused this policy.

It mostly worked on the honor system of “don’t abuse it or we cant have nice things anymore.” Most employees were pretty good about it, but OF COURSE there were the few that regularly “forgot” for days or weeks or “I cant pay today, I’ll pay tomorrow” and these few were usually the ones with the most seniority (in years worked, not power). One of these employees in particular was far worse than the others.

The owner found out that multiple employees hadn’t paid for their services.

On to the compliance: one day the owner comes in to pick some things up and asks someone on the desk “what is that little button with 23 notifications on it?” I stepped in and answered “…that’s the staff services that are on hold.” We have less than 23 employees which means that one or more employees owe for multiple services. The owner EXPLODED.

The boss kept interrupting her when she tried to explain.

She started shouting that its absolutely ridiculous this many people owed “her” money and “how could you have let it get this far???” and “who are the employees that owe??” I started to reply “Well, most of them are…” she cuts me off and says “just add it up NOW and tell me so I can talk to them about taking it out of their paychecks!!” I started to open up the window to show the list of employees who owed for services and said “ok, just letting you know that the reason there are SO many…” And she cuts me off AGAIN and says “Ugh you guys [front desk I guess?] ALWAYS have an excuse, there is NO excuse, just do it!” and storms off to the staff room.

She made a list of which employees owed what.

My other desk coworker who had been hiding in the bathroom (I cant blame her, to be honest), comes out and asks “…did she see the names on the list?” I replied she did not and got to work on my list, writing out the names of the employees next to their total owing for their services in order from most owed to least. About 30 minutes later the boss comes down in all her holy terror and demands the list. I handed it to her and after glancing at it for a moment she froze.

The boss’s own daughter owed the most money.

Yall if you have never seen someone lose their steam in front of your very eyes I highly recommend it. At the top of my list is this owner’s (adult) daughter’s name who happens to be an employee and consequently owes the spa nearly $400 in services (after her 50% discount and NOT including tax). She had gone back to school recently and was only working part time so I guess she was short on money and regularly snuck out without paying for her lashes and her nails.

Her boss made a new rule.

Back to my shell shocked boss: after staring at the list for a moment in silence she went over to the computer, opened up the list of on hold services and scrolls through. 90% of the services on hold are her daughter’s. After a few more minutes of staring at the list she finally looks up and says “I’m her mother and the owner so I’m going to pay this HOWEVER I want all the receipts to give her and she is NOT to get ANY services unless she pre pays. I’ll tell her this myself. Make sure the rest of the on holds are paid by the end of the employees’ next shifts.” I cashed her daughters services out, bundled the receipts, gave them to my boss, she thanked me and left. I am simultaneously sad and relieved that I wasn’t present for the verbal whupping her daughter received.

I think the boss handled that well.

Her daughter was clearly abusing her mother’s generosity.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person likes how the boss reacted when she found out her daughter was to blame.

This person feels bad for the boss.

The daughter wasn’t the only one abusing the system.

She could’ve been more tactful.

This person is impressed by the boss’s actions.

Maybe her daughter should get a job somewhere else.

It sounds like Mom is a responsible business owner.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.