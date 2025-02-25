She Likes To Spend Her Free Time Staying Out Late With Old Friends, But Her Older Boyfriend Doesn’t Approve

I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that this woman needs to DUMP THIS CHUMP.

AITA for enjoying my “solo” time to the max when my BF is out of town? “I (27F) have been with my bf (42M) for almost 2 years. We live together so we spend most of our time together (dinner, gym, weekend plans, etc.) I’m very social and love spending time with family and friends so when I say “solo time”, I really mean alone time with them.

Prior to us dating, I would have sleepovers with my sister and best friends all the time. BF thinks that’s weird and that no one does that. I think I was just in my mid twenties and it’s not that weird to do face masks and stay up all night talking and watching our true crime shows (maybe I’m stuck in my HS days or maybe it’s just the age gap?). I also used to love going out and dancing at our local house music bars. BF doesn’t like the music so we spend all our weekends hanging out with his friends and frequenting places he enjoys.

So when he goes out of town, I hang out with my family and friends the entire time, go out and dance at my old favorite places (with my girlfriends) and over the weekend I had my sister & BF over for the Super Bowl, we stayed up till 2 am and had some wine so I told them to just sleep in the guest room and leave in the morning. My BF is mad because I came home at 4 am on Saturday why can’t I be “normal” and just go out for a few cocktails and come home (full disclosure we checked out an after hours that was next door and decided it was a little too grunge so we called an uber after 10 minutes but it took 25 min to get there + I live 20 minutes away so that’s why I got home at 4).

Then he is mad I had my sister and her BF stay over and that it’s absolutely absurd that I was up at 2 am (which 90% of the time I am in bed with him by 9 pm so to me who CARES if I stayed up till 2am or 7am it’s not an all the time thing at ALL) I apologized for having my sister & BF stay over because he said it’s weird that I had another man stay over while he was away. I can understand that. But he can go out and not talk to me until he gets home at 3 am all weekend but God forbid I essentially do the same. It just feels so double standard (one of his least favorite terms, btw).

But seriously, AITA for just wanting to get in all the things I feel like I can’t normally do when he is home, when he is away? Am I wrong for wanting to have sleepovers with friends or stay up late? Do I need to grow up or is this a little controlling? IMO who cares if I spend 3 hours or 3 days straight with family and friends, you aren’t even home!?”

