‘Genuinely had me ready to cry at work.’ – Steak N’ Shake Employee Received An Unusual Request From A Customer And It Really Tickled Her

Who’s ready for a cute story from TikTok?!?!

Let’s do it!

A Steak N’ Shake employee named Maysa posted a video on the social media platform and shared the unusual request she got from a customer while on the job.

Maysa showed viewers an envelope and said about her customers, “They’re gonna do a gender reveal with a shake, and I get to make it.”

Maysa opened the envelope and showed viewers that the couple are going to have a baby girl.

In the video’s comments, she wrote, “Genuinely had me ready to cry at work.”

Awwwww…

Here’s the video.

This is how viewers reacted.

One viewer was happy about this.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer chimed in.

Now, that was a wholesome story!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁