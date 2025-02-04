‘Genuinely had me ready to cry at work.’ – Steak N’ Shake Employee Received An Unusual Request From A Customer And It Really Tickled Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Who’s ready for a cute story from TikTok?!?!
Let’s do it!
A Steak N’ Shake employee named Maysa posted a video on the social media platform and shared the unusual request she got from a customer while on the job.
Maysa showed viewers an envelope and said about her customers, “They’re gonna do a gender reveal with a shake, and I get to make it.”
Maysa opened the envelope and showed viewers that the couple are going to have a baby girl.
In the video’s comments, she wrote, “Genuinely had me ready to cry at work.”
Awwwww…
Here’s the video.
@macscheesy
the most important shake I will ever make #genderreveal
This is how viewers reacted.
One viewer was happy about this.
Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.
And one viewer chimed in.
Now, that was a wholesome story!
