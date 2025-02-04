February 4, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘Genuinely had me ready to cry at work.’ – Steak N’ Shake Employee Received An Unusual Request From A Customer And It Really Tickled Her

by Matthew Gilligan

Who’s ready for a cute story from TikTok?!?!

Let’s do it!

A Steak N’ Shake employee named Maysa posted a video on the social media platform and shared the unusual request she got from a customer while on the job.

Maysa showed viewers an envelope and said about her customers, “They’re gonna do a gender reveal with a shake, and I get to make it.”

Maysa opened the envelope and showed viewers that the couple are going to have a baby girl.

In the video’s comments, she wrote, “Genuinely had me ready to cry at work.”

Awwwww…

Here’s the video.

@macscheesy

the most important shake I will ever make #genderreveal

♬ original sound – maysa

This is how viewers reacted.

One viewer was happy about this.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer chimed in.

Now, that was a wholesome story!

