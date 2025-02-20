Stubborn Brother Stole The Front Seat To Annoy Their Sibling, So The Sibling Made Sure He Regretted Every Second Of The Ride

Teenagers have a special talent for getting under their siblings’ skin.

When a smug younger brother stole the passenger seat, he thought he had won, but the battle for the best seat had only just begun.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Teenage years and puberty result in an annoying, stubborn younger brother and petty older sister. As much as I understand and love my brother, his teenage years are quite rough. He does everything a normal teenager in the middle of puberty does, and most of that involves finding pleasure in annoying others. He especially enjoys being stubborn.

They set the scene.

Today, we went for a walk with my dog — me, Mum, and him. We drove for half an hour to a nice forest with plenty of trails perfect for walking a dog. When we finished an hour-long walk, I was very tired since I drove there and just wanted to chill in the passenger seat, put on some music, and look outside.

Their first mistake was sharing their plans with their younger brother.

However, when I told this to Mum and him, he said he already wanted to sit in the passenger seat and that he would not let me have it. He smirked, and in that moment, it was clear to me that he just wanted to annoy me.

He was just a bit quicker and won the prize of shotgun.

So, when we got to the car, he jumped in front of me the second Mum unlocked it. He shoved me away, smiled victoriously, and said, “Stubbornness always wins.”

But the battle was far from over.

What he didn’t know was that I was in a very petty mood. The moment we sat in the car, I sat behind him (Mum was driving) and prepared my evil plan.

It was time to make him regret every second of his decision.

I stretched my legs all the way and pressed them into the back of his seat. He readjusted himself a few times, tried to move the chair, and did not know what was wrong.

Then it finally became clear.

He pushed back, looked around, and then — he saw me. He realized what was going on and looked at me like he was ready to kill me.

The sibling had a few choice words to shove back into his face.

But all I had to say was, “Stubbornness always wins.” He just turned away. He kept readjusting for a whole 30 minutes. The back seat felt so comfortable compared to this.

Now this is deliciously petty, but I wouldn’t be surprised if his brother does the same thing to him next time.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter is wondering what must be going through the mom’s head during all this.

Unfortunately, behavior like this is all too typical for a teenage boy.

When it comes to being petty, it’s best to be seated behind someone.

Unfortunately, siblings tend to have long memories for these kinds of things…

Some victories come with a price!

