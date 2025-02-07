‘That was really my only reason for shopping.’ – Target Customer Found Out That They Had Removed Their Rewards Program And She Lost Her Balance When She Was Checking Out

Target has been making a lot of changes recently, and not all of them are popular.

This TikToker went in to redeem her rewards points recently, only to find out that the program had been discontinued and she lost her rewards.

She explains what happened in her video, which starts out by saying, “Target. Why when I went inside ya’ll’s establishment I get to the register and I tell the casheer I’m trying to cash out and she’s like Oh, we don’t have that program anymore.”

She continues on with her story, explaining, “Baby, since when? Because I be up in here. I be up in here. First of all, y’all didn’t put no notification in the app saying that y’all was getting rid of the rewards program.”

If they are making a change like this, they really should tell people.

She then said, “Not only that, but y’all didn’t even let me cash out. Ok? Y’all do so well at sending promotions and notifications and all type of stuff through this app. But the minute y’all take something away from us. Us as the consumers. The people that keep y’all going. You take away our rewards program when y’all the only store that really don’t have no sales for real.”

She is really upset about this, and I can see why.

She wraps up the video by saying, “That was really my only reason for shopping at Target and justifying those purchases.”

Looks like Target just lost a customer with that decision.

I can’t say that I blame her. There are plenty of other places to shop.

Who knows what is happening with Target these days?

