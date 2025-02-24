They Got Locked Out and Couldn’t Get Ahold of Their Landlord, So They “Broke In” to Their Own House

Have you ever had to break in to your own house because you locked yourself out somehow?

It happens all the time to people, but what happens when you do it and your landlord gets so worked up about it that they want to evict you?

Yeah, doesn’t sound good, does it…?

Check out this Reddit story and see if you think this person did anything wrong.

AITA for “breaking” into my rental because I’ve locked my keys inside on accident. Landlord saw CCTV footage? “My landlord (whom I live with) is out of the country and has been difficult to reach because of different time l zones.

They did what they had to do.

I recently started renting here and she’s not specified where the spare key is. So I unscrewed one of the window sashes and grabbed a rubbish bin to mantel my way through a tiny hole to get inside and grab my keys so I wouldn’t be late for work.

Uh oh!

I’m now being threatened with an eviction notice. NO PROPERTY WAS DAMAGED and I left everything how it initially was. AITA?”

I guess it’s possible to break into your own house…

