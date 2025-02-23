Homeowner Wishes Their Housemate Would Give Her A Heads Up Before Inviting Friends Over, But Their Disagreement On The Subject Is Escalating

Living with roommates or housemates can either be wonderful or stressful depending on how well you all get along and how considerate everyone is of each other.

In today’s story, a homeowner who rents out a couple rooms wishes one of her roommates was more considerate.

She wants to make a request, but she’s wondering if she would be out of line.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for wanting my housemate to say when she’s planning to have people over? I rent two rooms in my house to two roommates. They’re both lovely people. One of them I get on with very easily. The other is quite messy and often leaves her laundry in the machine for long periods (I’ve put it around myself again and hung it up for her most times), and doesn’t help with house chores etc.

Laundry isn’t the only problem.

She has friends over without giving any heads up. They just turn up – I’m in my living room relaxing and I see a reverse light pulling into the drive and four people come into the house to be loud and leave a lot of spills I then clean up the following day. Once this happened when I was ill and I was settling in for a quiet evening. It’s totally fine to have friends over whenever, I always give a heads up to my housemates when I’m going to have guests.

She’s wondering if it would be out of line to ask for a heads up.

Is it unreasonable to want a heads up when people are coming – even if you forget to, say, give a day’s notice, maybe just message when they’re on their way? That way, eg if I’m ill, I can mentally prepare and go to another room so I don’t need to talk to anyone, and I can anticipate the extra chores that will be needed afterwards.

That sounds reasonable to me.

I quick text so you’re not surprised to see strangers in your own home seems like a considerate thing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

She needs to stop cleaning up after her roommate.

It’s not asking too much to have a heads up that guests are coming over.

Here’s the perspective of another homeowner who rents a couple rooms to roommates.

The roommate should clean up after herself.

It’s time to write and post some house rules.

The homeowner gets to set the rules.

But all roommates should be courteous whenever possible.

