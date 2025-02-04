Visitors Drop By During Dinner Without Notice, So Husband Keeps Eating And Wife Calls Him Rude

It’s happened twice now: mid-dinner interruptions from my in-laws.

They pop by unannounced, spot us eating, and stick around for a chat without acknowledging the food situation.

He keep seating, his wife doesn’t—and now he feels like he’s the bad guy?

Read on for the story.

AITA for eating dinner infront of in-law visitors? Basically theres been 2 times recently when we’ve been in the middle of eating dinner and either her parents/her sister have called at our house. Not to be rude and turn them away, we invite them in each time and each visitor has seen we’ve been eating dinner and not acknowledged it. (If it was me, id insist on leaving and calling back).

Ah yes, the unspoken rule: your dinner becomes their dinner time story.

But they didn’t seem to have a problem. Each time I’ve continued to eat my dinner while chatting to her family, my wife doesn’t and waits until they’ve left. We got into an argument the other day about it and she thinks I’m incredibly rude by continuing to eat while her parents/sister have been in the house. My point is, when they arrive they clearly see were in the middle of eating and don’t suggest calling back another time, so why should I have to stop eating and be inconvenienced?

If they wanted a formal host, they should’ve called ahead.

I just don’t get how Im the rude person in this situation, I definitely feel its her family! Am I just a greedy, hungry, impatient jerk? 🤣

In-laws show up unannounced, food gets cold, and somehow, he is the rude one.

Make it make sense, Reddit.

