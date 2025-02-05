Why Deer Spend Part Of Their Year With Antlers Covered In Fuzz

In most parts of the country deer are a fairly common sight. But, don’t let that make you think you everything about them!

For instance, did you know that for part of the year, the male have antlers that are covered in a velvety fuzz?

In fact, the layer that helps with a cycle of growing and shedding is called “velvet.”

The “velvet phase” occurs when the antlers are still growing – and to grow, they need a blood supply that’s provided by the velvet layer. It delivers nutrients and minerals that are necessary for rapid growth.

The antlers themselves are very vulnerable during this time, and if they are injured, it can result in growth issues and deformities overall. The growth phase is short and over quickly, however, transforming the cartilage into hardened bone.

The blood supply is cut off once the antlers are fully grown, meaning the velvet dries out and sloughs off the bone. You might see deer rubbing their antlers against trees to force it to shed more quickly – and because it’s itchy – but even though it looks downright gross, it’s not painful.

In fact, according to this post by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, they might even put it to good use.

“While it can seem jarring and painful, this is a healthy and painless process for shedding their velvet. The velvet is nutritionally dense and will sometimes be ingested by the deer.”

The deer go from their velvet phase right into mating season, and after that the antlers begin to fall out and the whole cycle begins again.

Now you know just a little bit more about the sweet creatures who will eat the blooms off your flowers with abandon.

Cheeky gits.

