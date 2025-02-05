‘You’ll never see me eat meat again.’ – A Customer Found Something Disgusting In The Steak She Bought From Trader Joe’s

I’ve found some questionable things in my food before, but this is TOO MUCH.

A woman named Gina posted a video and told viewers a story about a meal she had that is gonna make you squirm.

Gina said, “I was just in the middle of cooking dinner. I’m scarred for life, for me and my boyfriend. I got a nice steak from Trader Joe’s two days ago. I’m cooking it, not seeing any problems. I put it on the plate, and I go cut into it.”

And then, the big surprise…

She said, “Maggots. Maggots start coming out of the steak. I’m so ill, I can’t even look at it. I’m going to have to have my boyfriend show it to you.”

She added, “Safe to say, don’t ever eat anything from Trader Joe’s. I’m scarred for life, I can never eat meat again. I’m going vegan. You’ll never see me eat meat again.”

Gina then said, “Oh, and by the way, this steak was not spoiled. The ‘Freeze By’ date was Feb. 1, 2025.”

Take a look at the video.

That was totally revolting!

