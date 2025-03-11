A Chef Said People Should Buy Chuck Eye Steaks Instead Of Ribeyes. – ‘$10.18 a pound versus $22.49 a pound.’

A lot of people are pretty loyal to one cut of meat or another, but what are the cold, hard facts when it comes to different cuts of steaks?

Well, wonder no more, because a chef named Abby posted a video on TikTok and offered some advice about folks who think that ribeye steaks are the way to go.

Abby said, “Hi, little chefs. Let me show you another way to save a little money at the grocery store. A lot of you were talking about ribeye steaks, how you love ’em. $22.49 a pound here. Let me show you a cut that’s super similar to ribeye. It comes from the same part of the cow. We’ve got these chuck eye steaks. The difference is where it comes on the cows.”

She continued, “So, this piece of meat runs down, kind of like the shoulder back towards the rib. The chuck eye part is more towards the shoulder, and the ribeye cut is more towards the rib.”

Referencing the ribeye, Abby said, “This cut is going to be a little fattier because there’s less movement towards the rib part of the cow, okay? So, less movement, more fat, less tough muscle.”

Abby then talked about chuck eyes and said, “Towards the shoulder, you’re gonna get a little bit less fat and a little more tough meat because there’s more multi-movement in the shoulder of the cow. But, it’s still very similar, that really, rich, beefy flavor. And you can still see a lot of marbling going on. So that’s all fat. Fat is flavor. Don’t be scared of fat. Fat’s flavor, little chef.”

She added, “So look at these cuts. Very, very similar. Great way to save money. Chuck eye, $10.18 a pound versus $22.49 a pound for ribeye. Try this hack out, little chef. Let me know what you think.”

