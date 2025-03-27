Boyfriend With Trust Fund Tries to Give Money Advice To His Girlfriend, And She Finally Shut Him Down

Money advice is great—when it comes from someone who actually understands your situation.

AITA for being frustrated with my rich boyfriend for trying to give me money advice? My boyfriend (24M) and I (24F) are moving in together in June. We have been together for 3.5 years. I have been in grad school for the past few years, have significant student loan debt and will not have any steady income until September after I graduate and start my job. I have some money in savings so am planning to use that to survive and pay rent the next few months.

He was trying to be helpful and help me create a budget but kept overstepping and making me feel stupid. I don’t think this was his intentions but I felt very frustrated and I told him to back off as I felt he just couldn’t understand. For context, he makes a ton of money, has a trust fund, a huge inheritance coming his way in a few years, and he receives from his parents yearly THREE TIMES the amount I am trying to survive on for the next 6 months. So financially we are on different planets.

He said something along the lines of “you’re lucky I love you and am paying more for rent because it’s not really equal” (he is paying 2:1 based on his income, family money and my debt which we agreed on). I kind of lost it on him. I told him he has no idea what it’s like and his advice means nothing to me because he comes at it with such a sense of privilege.

Of course he took this the wrong way and stormed out and said not to talk to him. AITA for getting frustrated with him and bringing up our differences in finances?

Reddit had some very strong opinions, but all voted NTA.

