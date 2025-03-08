Busy Employee Reschedules Interviews Because She’s Too Busy With Clients, So The Boss Insists That She Wants To Interview The Candidates Instead

If you’re busy at work, it’s important to prioritize.

That might mean having to reschedule a few things.

In today’s story, one front desk employee reschedules several interviews, and when her boss finds out, she’s pretty upset.

The boss gives her a new directive, but the boss clearly didn’t understand the consequences.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I Live to Serve Some background context before I begin: I work in a very small medical practice, we are currently looking to add a new front desk position in our office to help me (the main front desk person). My boss (the MD who owns the practice) had asked me for help conducting phone interviews. She also sent me like 10 candidates to schedule for this week and we have a very limited window in our workday when these interviews can take place.

This boss sounds toxic.

This morning, my boss came into our office ON ONE, ripped me a new one for something I am not in control of, went to my coworker’s office, ripped her a new one for something also not in my coworker’s control. Then came to me and asked me why I had had to reschedule some of the phone interviews my coworker and I were going to conduct yesterday afternoon. I explained to her that we (she) had been running 30 minutes behind with patients and so my coworker and I needed to focus on the patients in front of us. The two people I had needed to interview were super chill and flexible when I asked if it was okay to move their interviews to the next afternoon. My boss responded with, “I don’t want you doing interviews anymore, you’re too busy. I only want you to schedule them for me and (our other provider who was not in today), we CANNOT be moving them around.”

The boss is still upset.

I responded with, “Okay!” and immediately moved the three interviews I had scheduled for myself this afternoon to her calendar. Combined with the 3 interviews she already had scheduled, filled her calendar for the entire afternoon. She reached out to me and asked why all of these interviews were suddenly on her calendar. And I replied, “You told me this morning you didn’t want me doing any of the interviews, so I moved them to your calendar, and you told me we couldn’t move them, so I am not sure how you want to proceed.” She said, “Yeah… I’ll take care of them…”

Some bosses can be completely unreasonable.

Like, didn’t you remember what you just said?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Time to look for a new job!

I don’t think I’d want to be this doctor’s patient.

Yes, she finally understood what she did.

This is a good rephrasing of the doctor’s nonsense.

Sometimes bosses need to think before they speak.

They make more work for themselves when they don’t.

