Cashier Refused To Listen When This Customer Tried To Return Extra Change, So They Gave Up And Called The Owner The Next Day, Leading To A $20 Reward

Once in a while, you come across someone who is so convinced they’re right that they don’t even stop to listen until it’s too late.

What would you do if you tried to return extra cash from a cashier’s mistake, only to be dismissed before you could even explain?

Would you fight to do the right thing?

Or would you let their arrogance play out on its own?

In the following story, one customer finds himself in this exact situation in a small-town convenience store.

Here’s how it all played out.

Sure, I’ll take free money. A new gas station/convenience store opened up in my area, and I went to do some shopping. Now this isn’t your normal gas station. It has a restaurant, fishing, and hunting section to go along with the gas station. It had just recently opened and was really busy. I spent $75 and some change, and paid with a $100. On the way out I realized that I got $10 too much change back. I went back in to return the extra money to the cashier, and as I walked up, he said, “The line ends back there,” in a very smart-*** tone. I wait in the long line… When I finally get back to the cashier, I tell him he gave me the wrong change. He immediately blurts out that he gave me the correct change and starts to make a scene. He cuts me off every time I try to interject.

The cashier didn’t even want to listen.

Finally he tells me to leave and keep my change the way it is because it’s most definitely correct. At this point I’m tired of messing with him and decide to maliciously comply. I give up and say fine. He finally quit talking long enough for me to tell him his drawer was going to be $10 short because he gave me too much money. His expression was priceless as I went out the door. I live in a small town and know the owner of the business. So I called him the next day and told him what happened. He told me that the register had come up over $100 short, and he was none too happy. He was glad that I called because the cashier was trying to cover up his screw-ups, and he even gave me a $20 gift card.

Wow! He acts like it takes so long to just listen.

Next time, hopefully, he will take the customer more seriously and learn to avoid such costly mistakes.

