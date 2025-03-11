Cat Owner Is Okay With Her Roommates Hanging Out With Her Cat As Long As They Follow A Couple Simple Rules, But One Roommate Refuses To Do As She Asks

If you have a cat and live with roommates, it seems like it would be great if your roommates also love your cat.

But what if they love your cat so much that they tell their friends your cat is actually their cat?

In today’s story, one cat owner is completely fed up with her roommate’s behavior and disrespect for the rules she set regarding her cat; however, she’s also wondering if she was too harsh when she confronted the roommate about the rules.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my roommate that my cat isn’t hers So I [22 F] have this one roommate [20 F] that I’ve kinda always had issues with. Her and I don’t click and I don’t mind that because it happens. But last night I kinda got after her because I got tired of her treating my cat like she’s hers. I’m not sure if it’s important but my cat is my ESA and I don’t care that much if my roommates play with her. She’s still 5 months and needs quite a bit of play time.

She has a few rules when it comes to her cat.

I had set some ground rules though. She’s in my room so I told my roommates that I don’t care if they take her out just message me or let me know. The other rule is that if they take her out they have to leave the door open so she can get to her litter box, food/water, etc. My room is also her space to go when she feels overwhelmed too.

One roommate doesn’t respect the rules.

This one roommate though has taken her up to her room and closed the door to her room and my room a couple times and doesn’t tell me. So every time I’m searching for her freaking out a little that she got out. I’ve told this roommate a couple times to let me know and keep the doors open. She also will have friends over and introduce the cat as “this is my sweet girl!” even if I’m sitting there.

Here’s where it gets really dramatic.

Anyway last night I had gotten fed up with it because at 1 am I wanted to go to bed and I couldn’t find my cat anywhere so I started shaking the treat box. I could hear jingling upstairs so I looked up the stairs and I watch this roommate CHUCK my cat out her door. So I marched up there and confronted her, I did raise my voice a bit but Im pretty fed up with her.

The roommate is lying about her.

Now she’s been calling me petty and childish, telling the other roommates I won’t let her see my cat because I hate her. (not true I didn’t say she couldn’t see the cat i just told her she needs to listen to the rules and stop treating my cat like it’s hers).

She’s also been avoiding me, telling the other roommates I screamed at her for no reason, and that she’s worried about continuing to live with me if I can’t control my emotions around her. This situation isn’t the only thing she’s done but I’m wondering if ITA and if I should’ve handled it differently.

This roommate sounds like a big problem.

She needs to make sure the other roommates hear what really happened, and she probably shouldn’t allow this roommate to hang out with her cat anymore.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The roommate isn’t respecting her rules, and that’s not okay.

The roommate is trying to steal her cat.

This reader offers several suggestions.

The cat is not community property.

She’s being a responsible pet owner.

Her roommate is the one being childish.

And no one is going to take kindly to someone hurting their pet.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.