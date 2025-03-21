HOA President Calls The Customer Service Department Of A Company That Does Door To Door Sales, And He Keeps Calling Back Until He Gets What He Wants

HOA Presidents get a bad rap, but there are a few good ones in the bunch, some who actually try to help the residents of their community.

In today’s story, we meet an HOA president like this, and while he may be annoying, his persistence pays off!

Let’s see what he did to make sure his neighbors got what they wanted.

HOA Pulled an Uno Reverse For context I work in the Customer Service Department of a company that still does door to door sales. Today I got a call from a gentleman stating that he was the President of his HOA and needed to add the entire HOA to our Do Not Visit list. I kindly explained that I would be happy to add his address but I couldn’t not add any other addresses without the permission of the individual residents.

He won’t take no for an answer.

He proceeds to tell me that he is the President and I am going to do it because they voted for this. No sir I will not! He hangs up on me.

The HOA President tries again.

Calls back 10 minutes later assuming he will get a different person, but we are a small company and I am the only one on the phone. I patiently explain to him that our system does not allow us to enter an address without a unique call identifier and even if I try to enter more than one address, I will get an error message that the address has already been added even if it hasn’t. He begrudgingly admits defeat… Or so I thought.

So everyone needs to call, do they?

I received no less than 120 calls today from this HOA all asking to have their address added. I got nothing else done and am emotionally exhausted. I had to shut down the chat feature on our website and when I left today I still had about 50 unanswered voicemails. If I wasn’t on the receiving end of this I might actually respect the HOA for this move.

It’s interesting that the HOA President is actually the hero of the story here!

That’s a nice twist!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person does not sympathize with OP.

Another person doesn’t think the HOA president was malicious at all, just compliant.

Sales people aren’t always very smart.

The door to door salesmen better pay attention to the signs.

This HOA president deserves respect!

And we rarely say that.

