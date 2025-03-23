How Would Your Body React If You Cut Out Ultra Processed Food? A New Study Shows You Could Feel Amazing And Lose Weight.

There are all kinds of diets and fads out there, and most include opinions on what is the most healthy and natural way to eat.

That said, I think most health experts agree that the fewer ultra processed foods in our diet, the better.

But why?

And how might it benefit us to cut them out?

A recent study out of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows that US consumers eat diets that are 50% ultra-processed foods. This includes things like burgers, hot dogs, potato chips, cereals, and baked goods, all of which you probably expect.

The list also includes things like infant formula and loaves of bread, meaning ultra-processed foods can be hiding in plain sight.

What sets ultra processed foods apart from processed foods is the number of ingredients and additives, like emulsifiers.

If there’s one thing health professionals agree on, it’s that Americans eat too many ultra processed foods (UPFs) on a daily basis. Dr. Alison Brown, who works for the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, issued a statement on the topic.

“There’s a lot of overlap between ultra-processed foods and those that are high in saturated fat, added sugar, and sodium.”

The authors of the study wanted to test “the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary efficacy of a novel behavioral intervention designed to reduce UPF intake.”

The researchers used participants between the ages of 18 and 75 who had expressed an interest in changing their eating habits. Before the study, they consumed at least two UPFs a day, were overweight or obese, and were 85.7% female.

Over eight weeks, the participants attended weekly meetings with a lifestyle coach and four practical sessions on meal prep based on a UPF-free menu.

After the study concluded, the participants reported feeling “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the idea they were eating fewer UPFs, and had lost an average of 7.7 pounds. They reduced their daily calorie intake by an average of 612.

“The most notable limitation of this pilot study was its small sample size; results should be interpreted with caution and cannot be assumed to be generalizable.”

The weight data was also self-reported, and for the behavioral intervention to work, the participants had to be ready and willing to change their eating habits. Not to mention there is no follow-up data to show whether or not the changes stuck long-term.

This is a pilot study, so expect larger and more intense research to follow. The authors do believe there is reason to think structured intervention could be helpful for people who are looking for ways to reduce their reliance on ultra processed foods.

If you want to be healthier overall, including losing weight, taking a look at your consumption of these ultra processed foods would be a good place to start.

That said, moderation is the key in all things, and too much deprivation will likely have the opposite effect in the long run.

Something to remember.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a quantum computer simulation that has “reversed time” and physics may never be the same.