In-N-Out Customers Had A Funny Experience At The Drive-Thru After Helping One Of The Workers

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sofiazianii

Everyone needs breaks from time to time, even drive-thru workers.

And a viral video from a TikTokker named Sofia proved that in a big way.

She showed viewers what happened during her visit to an In-N-Out Burger location, and the video got a lot of folks laughing.

Sofia filmed her friend talking to an In-N-Out worker in the drive-thru lane and the text overlay says about her, “POV: you used to work here.”

Her friend said, “Can we do that in separate boxes if it’s possible?”

The worker said, “Of course” and started to repeat the order back to her, but Sofia’s friend cut him off.

She told him, “You do not have to repeat it. I understand it.”

The worker immediately responded by saying, “Thank you, God. $17.35 at that first window.”

LOL!

Here’s the video.

@sofiazianii

right on #foryoupage #innout

♬ son original – sofia

Check out what viewers had to say.

One person is all about it!

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

That was pretty darn funny!

