Neighbor Kept Parking His Car So That It Blocked Their Driveway, So When He Refused To Move The Car They Took Satisfying Action

Entitled neighbor is angry I am using my park space My husband (30F) and I (27M) live on a closed street with small houses. Each house has a parking spot. Most people with more than one car park in parallel in front of their house. We didn’t own a car because we worked from home and hated driving. Public transport here isn’t bad.

One of our neighbors owns three cars, but has no space to park them all. He asked our next-door neighbor (EN) if he could park in front of her house. She agreed since she doesn’t drive. To avoid blocking his other car, he parked all the way in front of my driveway. To be honest, I would not have minded if he had asked, but the fact that he just does it annoys me.

My family visits often, and some come by car. Whenever they do, the neighbor’s car is usually blocking the driveway. We have to ask him to move it every time. He always gets mad as if we’re asking for a favor.

I got a promotion that required in-person work three times a week. We decided it was time to get a car. We bought a nice, practical one and parked it in our space.

The next morning, the guy was blocking my exit. I rang his doorbell like crazy. It was 6 a.m. When he finally came out, I told him to move and not park there anymore.

He got defensive. He said our neighbor let him park there. I told him, “Yes, but this is my house. If you block my entrance again, I’ll remove your car.”

The next day, he parked there again. We realized he left the car open. We released the handbrake and pushed the car into the middle of the street in front of his driveway.

I put a note on his windshield: “Next time, it’s a tow truck.” I taped over his doorbell so it kept ringing. I left as quickly as I could. He hasn’t said anything. But he hasn’t parked there again.

