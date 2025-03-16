Night Shift Worker Knew Driving While Sleep-Deprived Was Dangerous, But When His Fiancé Refused To Take A Taxi He Found Himself Behind The Wheel

Relationships require sacrifice, but some trade-offs come at a dangerous cost.

He wanted to be there for his fiancée, but after a grueling night shift, the road ahead looked riskier than either of them expected.

AITA for asking my fiancé to taxi rather than driving her myself? I work a job where I have 12-hour shifts and can be up all night. My fiancé asked me a couple of days ago to give her a ride to work since she started taking a new medication that makes her dizzy, causes her muscles to twitch, and makes her lose sleep.

But soon he realized he wasn’t feeling up to keeping his promise.

I agreed without realizing she was asking me to drive after my last night shift. I only remembered after she woke me up three hours after I got home and fell asleep.

He offered other alternatives, but his fiancé wasn’t happy with this,

I asked her to take a taxi since I didn’t think I could drive safely, and I offered to pay for it. She got mad at me since this isn’t the first time something like this has happened and said she would drive herself.

So he sacrifices his sleep to pick her up.

I ended up getting out of bed because I figured it was the less dangerous option since she refused to take a taxi. Now I’m at home staying up so I can pick her up again in two hours.

He wonders just how culpable he is in all of it. After all, he knows his heart is in the right place.

To be fair, I have been flaky in the past for rides because I end up more tired than I expect after my shifts, but I have always paid for a taxi when she had to take one because of it. AITA?

A good night’s sleep is priceless, but sometimes, so is keeping a promise.

What did Reddit think?

When sleep and safety are at odds, something’s gotta give.

