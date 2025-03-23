Parents Give All Their Kid’s Food To Their Special Needs Sibling, But When They Start Eating Out Their Parents Acted Shocked And Hurt

A person’s parents insist they should eat at home, yet any food they make gets taken by their special needs brother.

When they complain, they’re dismissed or insulted, so they resort to eating out—only for their parents to get mad about that too.

AITAH for eating out instead of eating at my parents’ house? I live with my parents. It angers my parents that I eat out instead of eating at home (rightfully so). But living with a brother for a long time with special needs, any food that I make at home gets eaten by him. And when I get upset, my parents defend him by saying that he has special needs so I need to chill out or that my brother did a huge favor for me since I “need to lose weight anyways.” I decided to resort to hiding food in my house or eating out so much and my parents get annoyed when they see my bills or go through my stuff.

I told them that I do this in response to them giving all the food to my brother and they get upset and tell me that I should eat at home. This cycle always happens. I eat out, my parents find out and get annoyed at me for eating out. I agreed to eat at home and cook my own food. My brother finds my food and eats it. I get upset, and my parents tell me to get over it, and the cycle starts all over again. Today was Lent and I fasted and my parents knew. I told my parents that I would be eating my food later and to save it for me. When I went down to make dinner, I found that my parents gave my brother all the food. I got mad at them and their response was that they “forgot” (I told them twice earlier that day).

I got upset and yelled at them for pretty much not caring about me. They kept saying that they would recook the food or buy me food, but I was STARVING and I was cooking the only food available in the house which was instant ramen and they were giving me a hard time about eating the instant ramen. Not only that, despite many times asking my mom to stop opening my mail, she opened my mail today and I got upset. Now she’s upset that I got upset for her opening my mail (which was my first paycheck at my new job) and that I got upset that she didn’t save my food and that I resorted to eating instant ramen in the house. She kept demanding me money to pay part of the grocery bills and I told her no because that money was going to the family while I’m the one that has to get over it when someone steals my food.

My mom had previously agreed to let me eat out if someone in the house stole my food, and I told my mom that if this keeps happening then I will take her card and rack a large food bill and she got angry with me. AITAH?

Trapped in an endless cycle of missing meals, broken agreements, and ignored boundaries, they’re left wondering if they’re truly in the wrong—or just being set up to fail.

Reddit votes a clear NTA here.

This person says the parents are just making excuses.

And this person says to just keep doing what they’re doing…or move out.

This person agrees: MOVE ON OUT.

When every option is wrong, the real issue isn’t the food.

Everyone feels so sorry for this poor girl.

