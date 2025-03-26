She Loves Having Her Mother Live With Her To Help Her With Her Kids, But Still, She’s Considering Asking Her To Move Out

What would you do if you were a single parent and one of your parents asked if they could move in with you?

Would you jump at the chance to have another adult in the house and possibly free babysitting, or would you rather not have a parent live with you and possibly undermine your parenting decisions?

In today’s story, a mom is caught in this decision.

She both loves and hates having her mother live with her.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for letting my mom to go live with my grandparents? My mom is AMAZING with my kids. But it’s become the multigenerational household from hell. I cannot afford to provide the lifestyle to which my mother aspires, financially or emotionally. She has undone every system I’ve put into place for the running of my household and care of my kids, and she will not stop doing “mom” things she feels entitled to do that I’ve expressly told her not to do.

Here are some examples of why she is frustrated with her mom.

She mocks my minimalism and has slowly filled the house to the brim. We moved into a bigger place at her insistence, but she’s now newly dissatisfied. She constantly complains about being stuck with my kids all day but got mad when I looked into enrolling them in daycare instead. It’s misery.

Her mom has always been like this.

I know her behavior is due to longstanding depression she won’t have treated, financial avoidance, and stubbornness having caught up to her. It was like this growing up. I came in eyes wide open. She has good money coming in from pensions, despite lack of planning, almost the same as my take home pay… but she refuses to plan or budget, and basically has nowhere else to go at this point except to move in with my grandparents.

Her mom was almost homeless.

She called me asking to move in when I was planning my embryo transfer, and hearing her say she was essentially homeless (save my grandparents) was devastating. But it’s not new. We moved like 20 times growing up. This is just her rock bottom.

Things didn’t work out the way OP had hoped.

In our household, it’s like learned helplessness in her own life is mixing with being controlling in mine. B ut at the end of the day, she’s miserable and so am I. I hoped having her join our household would give her a sense of purpose and belonging. This isn’t that.

She’s wondering if she should let her mom continue to live with her.

Obviously having my mother care for my children instead of putting them in daycare is ideal, but at what cost? Daycare is pricey but at least it can be planned around. F rankly, I’d like to just take an extended maternity leave and travel with my kids for a while (mom isn’t game, of course). AITA if I let my mom go live with my grandparents instead of me supporting her financially?

It’s too bad her mom can’t be more financially responsible and get her own place.

This is a tough situation to be in.

