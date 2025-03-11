Teen’s Parents Told Him He Would Have To Pay For His Own Car Expenses, So He Decided To Ride His Bike Instead Of Getting A Car

Financial independence is a valuable lesson, but so is standing your ground.

My parents told me I’d have to pay for half of my car, insurance, and gas I was about to get my driver’s license in the States. My parents sat me down and told me this: When I got my license, they were going to expect me to pay for half of my car related expenses. This includes the car, insurance, and gas, specifically.

What is important to know here is that I knew how excited they were for me to get my license. Both of my parents were working at this time and the idea of me being able to run quick errands was really appealing to them. This includes picking up my younger sister from school or her clubs or sports events.

So I thought about it. I then told them that I’d be getting my license but then I would be choosing to not have my own car. Since I was very involved in a lot of sports, I didn’t have time for a job for most of the year, so I’d just stick to riding my bike to where I needed to go.

They definitely didn’t anticipate this and knew I was serious right away. After all, the default up until then had been that I’d cycle to and from where I needed to go unless I arranged for other rides.

I don’t remember how long they tried to wait me out, but I think it was later that day when they came back and told me they’d buy a car (a crappy one) and pay for the expenses (with a few reasonable stipulations).

Sometimes, saying no is the most powerful bargaining tool.

