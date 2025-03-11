The Tower Of London Was Once Home To Exotic Animals Like Lions, Camels And Leopards

When you think of the Tower of London, you probably imagine it as somewhere you might go visit as a tourist these days.

Historically, though, it was used to house some of England’s most notorious prisoners – and they weren’t always human.

It was home to a royal menagerie beginning in the 13th century, under the purview of first King John, then Henry III. Foreign rulers often gifted exotic animals to English kings in the hopes of establishing diplomacy, and the kings needed somewhere to keep their lions, camels, leopards, lynxes, and the like.

As their numbers increased, King John figured the Tower of London was the perfect place to keep them (though most historians believe a royal menagerie had been kept as early as 1235, under Henry III).

In 1252, the crown received a “pale” bear from King Haakon IV of Norway, followed by an elephant from Louis IX of France in 1255, captured during the Crusades. They took the bear out (on a leash) to fish in the Thames, but the other animals needed to be fed and cared for, a cost that began to burden the crown – or rather the sheriffs forced to pay for their food.

In fact, Henry taxed the people of London so he could pay for a space to house his elephant. Which…is totally on brand, if you ask this armchair historian.

The poor elephant did not last long, as the English had no idea what to feed it and gave it wine to drink instead of water.

At first, only visiting dignitaries were allowed to see the animals, but eventually, the menagerie was open to visitors from all walks of life – for a cost. During the reign of Elizabeth I this could be a small fee or a cat or a dog to feed the lions.

Woof.

They struggled with safety issues as well as monetary ones; we know at least one woman perished after trying to pet a lion that subsequently tore her arm off.

Woof again.

Over time, this menagerie evolved into what some would call an early version of a national zoo. By 1822, however, a professional zoologist was appointed to care for the 300+ animals that spanned 60 species, and eventually convinced the London Zoological Society to open a proper zoo at Regent’s Park.

It is still in existence today, renamed the London Zoo.

The royal menagerie was officially closed in 1835, with most of the animals being relocated to the zoo or sold into traveling circuses.

One more way the Tower of London is built on blood.

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium