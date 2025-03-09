This Woman’s Bank Wouldn’t Let Her Deposit Change Unless It Was Full Coin Rolls, So She Found A Solution That Annoyed The Teller

Arbitrary rules are annoying.

I can’t deposit change unless it’s a full coin roll? Okay! So, this happened a few months ago when banks started the whole ‘we no longer accept change deposits’ thing. Well, I had just come across an old piggy back during some spring cleaning and wanted to deposit the coins I found in my bank account. Seemed like a pretty standard thing: to want to put money in the bank.

I knew I would have to count them myself and put them in coin sleeves. What I didn’t know until I spoke with the teller is that not only will they only accept coin rolls, they will only accept full coin rolls. At this point I was furious.

Not only will my bank not accept my money but now they won’t accept it even if it’s fully sorted and counted for them. It was at this point that I had an idea that I’m still kinda proud of to this day. I asked and found out that while I can’t deposit coins unless the roll is full, I can withdraw any amount of change I want.

So after counting up all my change I went back to the counter and asked for 73 pennies, 11 nickels, 19 dimes, and 7 quarters. And then I watched as the smug look fell off the teller’s face when he realized he’d have to count my coins after all, and this time there wasn’t any stupid policy to get him out of it.

