Union Tells Terminated Employee That His Former Employer Owes Him A Lot Of Money, But When The Former Boss Insists That Lawyers Get Involved, He Ends Up Paying Even More

Being fired from a job because you were injured and can’t work sounds horrible, but that’s what happened to the employee in today’s story.

Thankfully, the employee talked to a union rep who gave him some great advice.

Then the former boss dug himself in an even bigger hole when he insisted on getting lawyers involved.

Let’s see how it all works out.

Old boss told me to contact his lawyers. So i did… So this started some time back. I got fired from my job due to an injury where I had to be hospitalized for a significant time. In my contract it stated that if had more than xxx amount of sick days in a 12 month period, i could get my contract terminated with 1 month notice So that happened and of cause I contacted my union.

The union gave him some very important information.

They told me it was a legal termination, but they asked about a specific part of my contract which was about my commission. Turns out I’ve missed out on some special commission during my employment and totally missed it when I signed the contract when I got employed (Can’t really get closer to which kind of commission due to my anonymity) My union advised me to contact the boss, show him the part of my contract, and proof of the missing commission and try to get a settlement. I was looking for what is equivalent to 3000€

His boss refused to discuss it.

I went to see my boss, and started with a nice chat. After about 10 mins i brought up the issue, and showed him my contract and showed him that I’ve never gotten the commission stated in the contract. My boss told me straight up to contact his lawyers, and that we were done talking and told me to leave Cue malicious compliance…

He hired a lawyer.

I went home, looked every paycheck through and set up a meeting with a lawyer. We found a lot of small mistakes on my paychecks and summed it all up. We sent an official letter to his lawyers, and got a answer from them a few days later. Now he was willing to settle for first amount (equivalent to 3000€) i smiled and laughed.

The price has gone up!

No can do Mr. Boss man. Not anymore. Now I want the full amount. Which is equivalent to 10.000€ + pension + 15% in damages + he had to pay all the legal fees. And I have proof of everything to back up my claim

Let’s let the court decide.

Due date of the court. And guess what. He lost big time. I’ve now planned a nice vacation and still have more money than I asked for in the first place.

The boss would’ve saved so much money if he had agreed to pay during the meeting instead of getting lawyers involved, but it worked out really well for the employee in this story!

