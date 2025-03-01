Employee Thinks Men Are Liars And Tries To Assert Her Beliefs On A Coworker, And The Woman Plays The Victim When The Coworker Explains That She Trusts Her Boyfriend

A restaurant worker and her boyfriend have a trusting relationship with open phone access—except around gift-giving occasions to avoid spoilers.

Enter a coworker who sees this as a huge red flag, insisting that all men lie and women should have full surveillance access at all times.

When told to keep her unsolicited advice to herself, she didn’t take it well. Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my coworker to stop implementing her toxic mentality on my relationship? So I ( 22F ) work in a restaurant, I’m in the kitchen while my boyfriend ( 24M ) is a bartender at the same restaurant We have ( in our opinion ) a good relationship that also involves no boundaries around phones, we have each other’s passwords and we freely go on each other’s phones for searching up stuff or responding to messages when the other can’t.

Now, around the holidays, birthdays, anniversary’s, etc we know not to go on the other’s phone as to not spoil any gift surprise ( we always communicate this in advance like a ” hey, just so you know I placed an order for your gift so until ‘insert date’ please don’t use my phone so you don’t spoil the surprise.”) The issue we have now is that one of our coworkers 21F ( we will call her Anna for easier story telling) is a well known “feminist” ” hate all men” type of person. I didn’t have an issue with this even tho she makes it her whole personality and often comments obnoxious things to my face about men and relationships.

Like she once commented on how my boyfriend shouldn’t interact with so many girls and that it is ” off putting ” to not have a problem with this ( we work in hospitality of course he interacts with people that happen to be girls WTH?? ) So, my birthday was a few days ago and while at work he communicated with me that until my birthday I shouldn’t go on his phone as he has started planning for my gifts and party. Anna happened to overhear his comment and immediately after he left came up to me to tell me that what he said is gross and that I shouldn’t put up with his ” toxic” behaviour since I should always be allowed AND I QUOTE ” to invade his privacy because all a men does is lie and that should he my peace of mind to be able to go through his phone anytime I want.”

I told her to stop commenting on other peoples relationships and to keep her toxic views away from me as I am really happy with my boyfriend and relationship. She called me delusional and said ” don’t come to me crying when it turns out I’m right.” I told her that he could get my mother pregnant and she would still be the last person I would reach out to and that she won’t ever find happiness with this mentality.

She now won’t speak to me or my boyfriend and went around spreading a twisted story making me sound like I attacked her for no reason when all she wanted to do was give me some advice.

So, AITA for telling my coworker off when she kept commenting toxic stuff about my relationship?

Some people can’t stand a healthy relationship—good thing misery isn’t contagious.

