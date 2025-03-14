Woman With Two Jobs Feels Awkward When Her Office Coworkers Come Into The Restaurant Where She Works, But Her Coworker Insists That They Have To Eat At That Particular Restaurant

Some hardworking people work two jobs to make ends meet. As long as they can make it work with their schedule, it shouldn’t be a problem.

In today’s story, a young woman with two jobs thinks it’s a big problem when her two work worlds collide.

She feels awkward waiting on a table full of her office coworkers.

Is she wrong for wanting them to eat somewhere else?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for asking my friends to stop scheduling workplace events at the restaurant I work at? Me(20F) and Kamila(23F) work at the same place. We have been acquaintances for a long time but only got closer when I got hired in the start of last year. She is essentially my boss’s assistant. Besides working here, in November I took a part time job in a restaurant where I work Friday nights, Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays.

Her work worlds are about to collide!

My boss (52M i think) likes to host dinners for our whole office at least once a month or when we finish a really big project. Usually I can’t make it so I don’t pay a lot of attention to discussions about it. At the start of January, I realized that the dinner for the opening of the year was going to take place at the restaurant I work at. I talked with Kamila, she said she didn’t realize but that it couldn’t be changed since the reservations were already made.

It was very awkward and embarrassing.

That dinner was awkward for me since my coworkers kept asking me to sit and eat with them and were kind of giving me weird looks (I think it was pity tbh). They left a huge tip which was both cool and a bit embarrassing. Afterwards everyone started treating me differently and my supervisor even pulled me aside to ask if everything was alright LOL They had good intentions but it was genuinely annoying for me especially since I don’t talk much about my personal life at work.

Kamila refused to help.

The February dinner was set for the restaurant I worked at again. I asked Kamila about it and she just said that the boss really liked the place and there was nothing she could do. I decided to trade with one of the other workers in the restaurant that works in the back (he was previously a waiter) to try to avoid the awkwardness.

She wasn’t able to hide in the back after all.

I was not even one hour into my shift when the owner came in and informed me that I had to trade again because table 4 (the one with coworkers) asked for me. When I switched, Kamila made a joke about me hiding from them and everything was awkward again. After that, I sent a text to Kamila asking if she would please stop scheduling the dinners here. She said that she couldn’t and we had an argument.

Kamila told her to quit her other job.

I said that she was being a bad friend. And she said that I should just quit one of the jobs if I was so embarrassed of people from one workplace meeting me at the other. She also called me poor but she apologized for that LOL AITA here? I am obviously young so I don’t know if I’m being immature. Kamila is upset at me.

Kamila sounds like the problem.

It sounds like she’s intentionally scheduling work dinners at this restaurant to embarrass her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Kamila is not really her friend.

She needs to stand up for herself.

Here’s another vote for talking to the boss about this.

Kamila is the problem.

Talking to the boss could reveal that it really is all Kamila’s fault.

Friends don’t try to embarrass you and make you feel awkward.

I would be upset, too.

