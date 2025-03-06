Attention-Seeking Aunt Saw Her Niece’s Facebook Post About Being Diagnosed With A Serious Condition, But Then Lied And Claimed She Has It Too

Some people need to be seriously called out to realize how what they’re doing affects others.

AITA for calling out my aunt for lying about having a condition that I actually struggle with? So some background, this Aunt has a habit of copying everything anyone does and treats it like a competition. This also applies to illnesses. You mention getting ill? She is sick a day later and she always feels worse than you. Then acts like she never knew you were sick.

6 months ago I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that doctors think I have been dealing with for years. The only reason they found it is because it very quickly got worse and has ruined my life. It won’t shorten it, but I am in so much pain that I can’t even walk to the store that is right next to my flat without feeling extreme pain and discomfort. My sleep is awful and my social life has become nonexistent unless people come to my place.

There is no cure for it. I’m on specific targeted medications to try and stop it getting worse, the best we can do is pain management at this point and I’m on the strongest painkillers I can have, but it’s still bad. When I was first diagnosed I posted about it on my Facebook, not in detail, just said what I had. The only person who knows the details is my mum.

Yesterday mum picked me up so I could visit my nan. While we were there, aunt turned up. We were talking about random stuff at first but then she mentions she went to the doctors and they diagnosed her with (condition I have) and they think she’s had it for years.

I thought she was lying so asked her some questions regarding it and every answer was utter nonsense. She claimed she told a doctor her symptoms and that’s how they found it, when you need bloodwork done to find it. She claimed that they were looking into different procedures to cure it, which again, no cure. When I asked what meds she was on, she said there wasn’t any they could prescribe for it and she had paracetamol to deal with the terrible pain she was in.

She then went on about how its affecting her life, its made things difficult for her. Yet she does martial arts 3 times a week and goes clubbing every weekend like she’s a teen and posts about it on Facebook. I lost it.

I just went off about how full of it she was. That pretending to have something so serious when I was actually going through it was pathetic attention seeking behavior.

I pointed out everything she said that proved she was lying, and said the only medical help she needed was for her head as she clearly had issues. She tried to double down and say that she never knew I had it, (she saw my Facebook post), she thought I would be more sympathetic as I know what she’s going through etc.

At this point I was so mad that my mum drove me home. My aunt then later posted on FB about her ‘struggles’ and how some people just aren’t sympathetic about this condition. I called her out in the comments of the post and mentioned what had happened earlier in the day. A load of other family started calling her out for it so she quickly deleted the post.

However my cousin (her daughter) is now calling me TA as my aunt is upset I called her out. AITA?

