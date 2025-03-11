Narcissistic Mother Assumes She’ll Moving In With Her Daughter And Her Partner, But When Mom Brags About It, She Gives Her A Reality Check In Front Of Everyone

Narcissism leaves scars in relationships.

In this woman’s case, her mother assumed she would be moving in with her and her family to a rich country, but she was very clear to her mom that she would not.

Let’s read the story.

Mother asked when she’s moving in with me and my partner in this rich country. This conversation popped up at the wake of my grandmother’s funeral. She was holding her plate of food and sat down next to my aunt and me in a couch. Very smug looking and kept smirking at people as if she’s any better than them. Turned out, she had it in her head somehow that she’d be moving to another country with me and my partner and our kids. Because grandma had passed away, so she’d have no responsibility like that and she’s retired.

She assumed this without talking to them at all and chose a funeral to “discuss” it.

So she had gone around telling people how she’d be living a ravishing, retired lifestyle in a rich Scandinavian country for free without having to raise a damn finger.

She asked me loudly, “So when does my flight leave?”

Sounds like a manipulation tactic, like a very public proposal

I asked what the hell did she mean by that, and she said loudly so everyone could hear, “You know, our flight back to your husband’s country so I can live luxuriously like you promised me?”

Wow. This would be awkward.

I promised her nothing other than never talking to her again after I flew back. So me being me and my incapability to sugarcoat anything, I blatantly told her that it’d never happen because I’m not stupid enough to bring her dangerous *** around my children. The face crack of the century, let me tell you.

She did not sugarcoat it, and things reached a boiling point.

My aunt and the rest of the room cackled. She then thought she heard it wrong so I repeated again: “You’re not moving in with me and you can erase that idea from your brain because you’re a dangerous, lazy, greedy person and I am not about to introduce that type of energy to my children.” She then threw tantrums, yelling and shouting about how she’s entitled to move in with me and be taken cared of by the family.

But she very strongly disagrees.

I argued back that unless she would be willing to find a place to stay over there herself, find a job, learn a new language, and actually work again… Then she would not survive, because I have kids to take care of and I’m not about to be taking my energy and time off them to cater to her lazy ***. She then went silent on me and refused to talk to me for the rest of the evening. Fine by me. Fine by everyone else. They just had a good time giggling at how delusional she was.

Her mom must have done something very serious for her to be so sure about wanting to cut contact with her.

